Public transport The bus driver may now drive past the stop – From Saturday, no more than half of the passengers will be admitted to public transport

Traficom made a decision on the restrictions on Thursday. The restriction is valid until April 25.

Transportand FICORA Traficom issued on Thursday, March 25 decision, which halves the number of public transport passengers allowed in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus), report Helsinki Region Transport (HSL).

The restriction is valid from Saturday, March 27 until April 25, and applies to road and rail traffic as well as domestic maritime traffic.

The restrictions apply to all HSL traffic, except for passengers born in 2008 or later on weekdays.

Travel restrictions compliance is monitored by drivers on buses and trams and by conductors, inspectors and law enforcement officers on metros and trains, says HSL’s safety expert Sami Hulkkonen.

Those waiting for the bus at the stops should keep an eye on the bus line signs, with which the driver can indicate that the car is already halfway there and the vehicle cannot pick up more passengers.

“The driver visually estimates the number of passengers on board. If it appears that there are 50 percent passengers, the driver can turn on the “full” light. If no one is leaving the stop, they can drive past the stop, ”says Hulkkonen.

According to HSL, the bus has the same number of standing and seating seats, so the bus is halfway there when there are as many passengers as there are seats. HSL does not intend to decommission bus benches, for example with tape.

For the most part, HSL of traffic, the vehicle’s occupancy rate has so far been well below the 50% limit set by law. However, during peak times, the limit can be exceeded, although this is also rare, according to Hulkkonen.

“Currently, the occupancy rate doesn’t really rise above 50 percent, even during peak times. The traffic volumes are small, ”he says.

However, on individual flights, the occupancy rate may increase across the border, especially if there are traffic disruptions such as crashes and therefore the flight is delayed.

Hulkkonen urges passengers to book more time than usual and to consider alternative routes or the use of light traffic.

HSL also advises traveling outside of peak hours, i.e. around 3 pm-6pm on weekday afternoons and around 7-9 am in the morning during peak hours.

Traficom decided to limit passenger numbers in the Hus area due to the seriousness of the corona situation. In the area of ​​the hospital district, according to Hus’s own declaration, on February 26, the conditions of Section 58 f of the Communicable Diseases Act were found to be met. Under it, passenger numbers can be temporarily limited.

On weekdays, the restriction does not apply to those born in 2008 and younger. If high school students return to contact teaching, the restriction also does not apply to passengers born in 2005 or later on weekdays.

Defense Forces informed on Thursday that the garrisons have up-to-date information on the arrangements, and each garrison will provide more detailed instructions on holiday transportation in their area.

On Tuesday, March 23, Traficom issued a restriction order for public transport in Southwest Finland. The restriction took effect on Thursday the 25th and will end on April 23rd.