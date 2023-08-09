Public transport | Ten bus lines will be discontinued in Espoo – Autumn brings such changes to HSL’s routes and schedules

With the transition to winter timetables, there will be several changes to public transport in the capital region. With some of the changes, we are preparing for the operation of the future express train.

Helsinki there will be several changes to the regional public transport bus and tram lines when HSL switches to winter schedules on August 14.

Two new regular bus lines will start between Espoo and Vantaa. On August 14, the 520 from Matinkylä to Martinlaakso and the 530 from Matinkylä to Myyrmäki will start.

Changes are taking place especially in the areas of Leppävaara and Tapiola, but the new trunk lines affect Espoo’s bus lines in a wider radius as well.

With the establishment of new main lines, some of the current bus lines will be discontinued and some routes will change.

The terminus of trunk line 550 will also move from Westendinasemi to Keilaniemi. HSL is preparing for the start of the new light rail line 15.

For the winter schedule with the transition, changes will also be seen in Helsinki’s tram and metro traffic.

Tram lines 2, 3 and 10 will return to their previous terminuses due to the end of the construction sites.

Line 2 will again move to Ilmala. In addition, the line will be operated via the Kamppi metro station instead of Mannerheimintie.

Line 10 returns to its normal route to Pikku Huopalahti, allowing line 3 to return to its normal terminus in Meilahti.

In addition, on Saturday, August 19, HSL’s first night tram line 9N starts, which runs on weekends between Jätkäsaari and Kallio. Lines 9 and 9N offer almost 24-hour tram service along their route on weekends.

The metro’s service intervals will also increase during peak hours from August 14, when the metro runs between Itäkeskus and Tapiola every 2.5 minutes at most.

Helsinki the transition to the winter schedule for bus lines also has a slight effect.

From Thursday, August 10, local bus 805 will start running through Puotila, replacing the outgoing service of bus line 801.

Vuosaari’s local bus 814 runs from Thursday, August 10, via Merikorttitie and Merikorttikuja.