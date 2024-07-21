Public transport | Tanja Mäkelä’s travel card didn’t work on the bus – “This seems like a terribly stupid problem”

Public transport|HSL’s vehicles currently have both new and old reader devices. If the travel card has been loaded online, the value or pass cannot be transferred to the card with a new reader.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. HSL’s means of transport currently have both new and old card readers. A ticket purchased online for an HSL card cannot be transferred to the card with new reader devices. Changing the readers started with trial use in March and will continue throughout the year. The new readers will enable contactless payment and QR code tickets in the future.

of HSL new readers may cause headaches for travel card users. The value purchased online or through cannot be transferred to the card with new reader devices, but transfer is possible with HSL’s machine or old reader.

On Saturday, a Helsinki resident Tanja Mäkelä got into a situation for the first time where there was a new reader waiting on the bus and the ticket bought online had not yet been transferred to the card. He was on his way from Toukola to the center.

“HSL received an email about it maybe a couple of weeks ago, and I noted it even then. Then I just thought that I hope there is an old reader on the bus, and now of course there wasn’t.”

Mäkelä says that he travels by public transport almost every day. He estimates that he saw new readers on the means of transport for about a week.

Readers exchange started with trial use in March, first at the Suomenlinnan ferry platform and later at two metro stations as well as in one trunk line bus, tram and commuter train.

If the current schedule holds, all readers can be replaced during this year. HSL’s website says that a renewed HSL ticket shop will be opened later, where the purchased ticket no longer needs to be transferred separately to the travel card.

HSL’s website states that if the ticket cannot be transferred to the card due to a new reader, you can still board.

If you happen to come across a ticket inspector, you are advised to mention the matter to him. The inspector can see the value or period loaded on the card and can transfer it to the card, and no inspection fee is imposed for the situation.

Once the value has been transferred to the travel card, it works in both new and old readers.

Driver let Mäkelä get on the bus, and while continuing his journey by tram, Mäkelä had his ticket transferred to the travel card using the tram’s old reader. Although Mäkelä’s card problem was solved quickly this time, he is surprised and annoyed by the clumsiness of the intermediate stage.

“You would think that this could be done without so much trouble. There are worse things, but this just seems like an awfully silly problem to have. I would believe that there are some card users, however.”

HSL is renewing its reader devices because the old readers cannot read payment cards. In the future, new readers will be able to pay for the travel ticket by contactless payment, and they will later enable, for example, tickets with a qr code.

The ticket reader reform has been badly delayed. Originally, the new readers were supposed to be in use more than a year ago. The reform has been delayed by an appeal to the market court.