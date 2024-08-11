Sunday, August 11, 2024
Public transport | System failure on the beach line – causing train cancellations

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 11, 2024
in World Europe
Public transport | System failure on the beach line – causing train cancellations
E-trains are canceled for the time being, and A-trains are canceled every other train.

Railway Infra a system error is canceling trains on the coastal line, announced Fintraffic’s Rail Traffic Center shortly after 2:00 am on Monday morning.

Between Huopalahti in Helsinki and Leppävaara in Espoo, only three of the four tracks are in use due to a fault.

Due to a system error, every other train on A-trains is cancelled. E-trains are also canceled for the time being.

The A trains run as follows: departures -03, -23 and -43 from Helsinki and departures -06, -26 and -46 from Leppävaara.

Fintraffic says that maintenance has given the repair estimate for the night between Monday August 12 and Tuesday August 13.

