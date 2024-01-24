Genoa – The trade unions Cub Trasporti, Cobas Private Work, ADL Cobas, Sgb Usb Private Work Genoa, have communicated their support for the national strikes, proclaimed by their respective national secretariats, for today, Wednesday 24 January, lasting 24 hours. At the same time, the trade union organization Usb Private Work Genoa has announced, again today, its support for the 4-hour national strike in the TPL sector, called by Usb Lavoro Privato.

For those who join the strike, the AMT staff's methods of abstention from work are as follows:

24 HOUR STRIKE

Genoa urban transport service

· The traveling staff will abstain from work for the entire day, the service will be guaranteed in two periods: from 6.00 to 9.00 and from 17.30 to 20.30;

· the remaining staff will abstain from work for the entire shift (including ticket office and customer service staff).

Provincial transport service

· The traveling staff will abstain from work for the entire day, the service will be guaranteed in two periods: from 6.00 to 9.00 and from 17.00 to 20.00;

· ticket office staff will abstain from work from 9.00 to 16.30.

Genoa Casella railway

· Traveling and graduated staff will abstain from work for the entire day, the service will be guaranteed in two periods: from 6.30 am to 9.30 am and from 5.30 pm to 8.30 pm;

· the ticket office staff will abstain from work for the entire shift.

4 HOUR STRIKE

Genoa urban transport service

· Urban traveling personnel will abstain from work from 11.30 am to 3.30 pm;

· the remaining urban staff (including ticket offices and customer service) will abstain from work in the last 4 hours of the shift; the ticket office service is therefore guaranteed until 12.15 pm.

Provincial transport service

· Provincial traveling staff will abstain from work from 10.30 am to 2.30 pm;

· the provincial ticket office staff will abstain from work from 10.30 am to 2.00 pm.

Genoa Casella railway

· Traveling and graduated personnel will abstain from work from 11.30 am to 3.30 pm.

· the ticket office service is guaranteed until 12.15 pm.

In urban areas the service will be guaranteed for disabled people. – AMT informs in a note – In the provincial context, the transport service will be guaranteed for the affiliated services dedicated to disabled people; rental services and additional services will also be guaranteed only if booked before the strike is announced.