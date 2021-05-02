Public transport in Georgia will not function from May 3 to May 12. This measure was introduced due to the situation with the spread of coronavirus in the country.

As explained TASS in the press service of the Georgian government, the ban will not affect taxis, as well as intercity transportation.

In addition, in the country, the days from May 4 to May 11 were declared holidays. All employees of private and public institutions are advised to switch to remote mode.

Public transport in Georgia has already been stopped twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At first, this measure was in effect from March to May 2020, then from November 2020 to February 2021.

On April 11, General Director of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health of the Georgian Ministry of Health Amiran Gamkrelidze announced the beginning of the third wave of COVID-19 in the republic. He noted that the department wants this time to be “as manageable as possible, so as not to get a large-scale epidemic.”

Since March 15, Georgia has been vaccinating the population with AstraZeneca and Pfizer. By the end of the year, the authorities are going to vaccinate 60% of the adult population in order to form herd immunity.