Public transport Some of the queuers were surprised when HSL distributed only one free mask to each in their snatch – “I got my hands on a new mask that I used on my way home”

Helsinki regional transport (HSL) distributed free masks to people on Wednesday. Some of the applicants were surprised when there was only one mask to be distributed per applicant.

An HS reader criticizes the rapture opinion column on Friday. The author regretted that the matter had not been clearly stated. According to the reader, other people in the queue had also assumed that the masks would be distributed by package and had therefore come to pick them up.

Many cities and municipalities have started distributing free masks to the poor this fall.

“A long queue formed at the scene, as people assumed that the masks would be distributed in packs, and that’s why they had come to pick them up. The queuers were mainly old, poor-legged people at risk. Keeping safety clearances in line was impossible, ”the reader wrote.

“An expensive mask came. A one-time ticket to the venue cost 2.80 euros. I used my own disposable mask on the way out and got my hands on a new mask that I used on the way home, ”he continued.

“Really it is unfortunate that some people had got the wrong picture, ”says HSL’s Marketing and Communications Manager Sari Kotikangas.

However, to his knowledge, only a small number had the nature of the event only become apparent on the spot.

HSL distributed a total of 5,000 masks at the Compass Level of the Helsinki Rautatientori metro station and in Tikkurila. Kotikangas says that according to reports, everything had gone well and smoothly in distribution.

“The small crew had initially come to Kompass to wait for the distribution to start, forming a small queue. It erupted as soon as the masks began to be distributed. ”

All the masks were split in a couple of hours, Kotikangas says.

“The idea was that we wanted to distribute one mask to all people on the principle that you try it if you haven’t dared to try before.”

Kotikangas points out that it is the responsibility of the municipalities to distribute masks to the disadvantaged, and that was not the case when distributing HSL’s masks.

“We just wanted to encourage people to try.”