Sunday, January 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Public transport | Some local trains do not stop at Ilmala on Sunday

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 29, 2023
in World Europe
0

The A, L and I trains going in the direction of Helsinki will not stop on Sunday in Ilmala due to the lifting works of Veturitie.

Pasilan the lifting works near the station will affect the operation of A, L and I trains going in the direction of Helsinki on Sunday. This was announced by Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) already earlier this week.

The exceptional arrangements that started in the morning will only end after 11 p.m. Bus 23 runs directly from the stop under Ilmala station to Pasila station.

Trains coming from Helsinki stop at Ilmala as usual.

Ilmala in addition, track 11 of Pasila station is also closed to traffic until 5 o’clock on Monday morning.

During the closure, trains normally departing from the track in the direction of Myyrmäki and Leppävaara will use the station’s other tracks. The arrangements are announced on the Pasila station’s screens and announcements.

#Public #transport #local #trains #stop #Ilmala #Sunday

See also  Corona vaccinations | The government's policy does not guarantee fourth vaccines for everyone: THL's Tervahauta explains what it is all about
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The State Duma called the supply of weapons to Ukraine confirmation of US involvement in the conflict

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result