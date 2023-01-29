Public transport | Some local trains do not stop at Ilmala on Sunday

The A, L and I trains going in the direction of Helsinki will not stop on Sunday in Ilmala due to the lifting works of Veturitie.

Pasilan the lifting works near the station will affect the operation of A, L and I trains going in the direction of Helsinki on Sunday. This was announced by Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) already earlier this week.

The exceptional arrangements that started in the morning will only end after 11 p.m. Bus 23 runs directly from the stop under Ilmala station to Pasila station.

Trains coming from Helsinki stop at Ilmala as usual.

Ilmala in addition, track 11 of Pasila station is also closed to traffic until 5 o’clock on Monday morning.

During the closure, trains normally departing from the track in the direction of Myyrmäki and Leppävaara will use the station’s other tracks. The arrangements are announced on the Pasila station’s screens and announcements.