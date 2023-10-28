Saturday, October 28, 2023
Public transport | Smoke formation at Puotila metro station, metro service to Vuosaari suspended

October 28, 2023
The rescue service has sent 17 rescue units to Puotila metro station.

Metro traffic The direction of Vuosaari has been suspended due to smoke formation detected at the Puotila metro station, Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) tells HS.

HSL’s communications manager Johannes Laitila said after 11 p.m. that “some type of smoke formation” had been detected at the subway station, but he did not have more detailed information or an estimate of the duration of the interruption at that time.

Firefighter of the Helsinki Rescue Service Petri Strandbergin according to the metro station platform level, there has been visible smoke. Rescue units have not yet located where the smoke came from.

According to Strandberg, the rescue service and the metro’s security control are trying to locate the cause of the smoke together.

At the moment, all metro lines going east are driven in the direction of Mellunmäki, Laitila says. There are only a few subway lines to the east on Saturday evenings between 11:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

The rescue service received a report of a large building fire at the Puotila metro station shortly before 11 p.m. 17 rescue units have been dispatched to the scene.

The news is updated.

