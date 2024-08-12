Public transport | Serious problems on the coastal line, causing train cancellations

Public transport|E-trains are canceled for the time being, and A-trains are canceled every other train.

Railway Infra a system error is canceling trains on the coastal line, announced Fintraffic’s Rail Traffic Center shortly after 2:00 am on Monday morning.

Between Huopalahti in Helsinki and Leppävaara in Espoo, only three of the four tracks are in use due to a fault.

Due to a system error, every other train on A-trains is cancelled. E-trains are also canceled for the time being.

The A trains run as follows: departures -03, -23 and -43 from Helsinki and departures -06, -26 and -46 from Leppävaara.

of Fintraffic The railway center was told at half past six on Monday morning that the situation will continue at least through the morning and early morning. During Monday, we will see if more departures can be added.

According to Fintraffic, it will probably not be known until late Monday evening whether traffic can be restored to normal by Tuesday morning.

Earlier on Monday morning, Fintraffic said that maintenance had given a repair estimate for the night between Monday, August 12 and Tuesday, August 13.