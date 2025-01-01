The center of Madrid It becomes a hive of people during the Christmas holidays, especially in areas where a greater range of commercial and leisure activities is concentrated, such as Puerta del Sol or the streets of Preciados and Gran Vía.

For this reason, Madrid City Council has implemented a series of traffic control and regulation measures, among which is a reinforced special device of Municipal Police and Mobility Agents.

Among the reinforcement measures during the Christmas holidays is the public transportwhich will undergo changes on the busiest dates, such as holidays and weekends.

In this sense, this Tuesday, December 31, New Year's Eve, and Wednesday, January 1, New Year's Day, the opening and closing times of public transport will be altered. Furthermore, the Metro, the buses of the EMT and Surroundings They will change their frequency.









Metro schedule on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Eve

The Madrid Regional Transport Consortium (CRTM) has increased the Metro service offer during Christmas in the lines 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 10 on weekdays, and especially on Fridays and weekends.

Given the forecast of greater influx of passengers, Metro Madrid predicts that the number of passengers will increase by up to 33%. frequency on weekdays and 50% on weekends during the busiest travel times.

The @ComunidadMadrid will modify the opening and closing hours of @metro_madrid on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. On the occasion of the pre-grapes and the chimes, on December 30 and 31 the Sol station will be closed from 6:00 p.m. https://t.co/sII9j4iX69 — Transport and InfrastructureCommunity of Madrid (@Transportes_CM) December 23, 2024

Regarding New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Eve, the Metro establishes a special device by which it will modify the opening and closing times. On December 31, the service will be reinforced by San Silvestre race and New Year’s Eve. On January 1, 2025 The Metro network will open at 7 a.m..

As for the sun stationboth Metro and Cercanías, will be closed on December 31, on the occasion of the New Year’s Eve Bells from 6:00 p.m. until the end of the service. However, during the closure, passenger correspondence between the three lines that pass through the station will be maintained.

Bus schedule on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Eve

The Municipal Transport Company (EMT) establishes a special schedule during designated dates. Thus, on New Year’s Eve, the last departure of the daytime network from the headwaters will be between 9:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.while on New Year’s Eve, the service will begin operating between 7:15 and 8:45 a.m. depending on the line and head.

As for the night serviceon December 31 the schedule will begin from Cibeles at 10:30 p.m. and end at 7:00 a.m. with a frequency starting at 12:00 a.m. for 45-50 minutes and from 12:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. every 20-35 minutes.

Furthermore, the lines N28 Moncloa-Aravaca and N31 Moncloa-El Pardo will depart from Moncloa at 10:50 p.m., and from 00:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. every 35 minutes. As regards the Night Circular linethey will provide service from 10:30 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. every 35 minutes and from 12:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. every 20-35 minutes.

The #SanSilvestre will produce changes in the route of several lines. 14, 43, 120 and 150 will be affected from 2 p.m. today. 56 lines will be affected between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. tomorrow the 31st. Time adjustments have also been planned for the change of year. — EMT Madrid (@EMTmadrid) December 30, 2024

On the other hand, on the occasion of the race of San Silvestre VallecanaOn December 31, a total of 56 municipal bus lines will see their services modified. itineraries between 4:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. These are lines 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 24, 26, 27, 28, 32, 34, 37, 43 , 45, 51, 52, 53, 54, 56, 57, 58, 59, 61, 74, 85, 86, 102, 103, 111, 113, 120, 136, 141, 144, 146, 148, 150, 152, 156, 310, 001, C03, C1, C2, E1 and Airport Express.

As for the day January 1the service will begin operating between 7:15 and 8:45 a.m., depending on the line and head.

Commuter schedule on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Eve

Regarding the trains Surroundingsthey will also modify their frequency. In addition, on December 31, the trains on lines C3 and C4 will not stop at the sun station from 5:45 p.m. until the end of the service.

For any doubtyou can check the schedules and the corresponding stations through the Renfe Cercanías Madrid website. It can also be very useful to use mobility applications such as Moovit.