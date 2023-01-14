León, Guanajuato.- At the Fair of Leon, Guanajuato, 2023 the service hours of some routes will be extended, as reported by the Mobility Directorate. So that families can enjoy this party so expected by all.

On weekends and holidays during the Fair will extend the service hours at the Poliforum whereabouts to transfer visitors to various transfer stations.

In order to get to the León Fair, there will be the service of trunk routes 1, 4, E4, 7, E-7 and 8 at the Poliforum whereabouts; and trunk 6 at the Españita bus stop, on Francisco Villa boulevard between Mariano Escobedo boulevard and Adolfo López Mateos boulevard.

The Integrated Transport System (SIT) service will provide its service from Monday to Thursday, it will be provided regularly, from 5:50 in the morning to 10:40 at night.

On weekends and holidays, Service hours are extended until 11:50 p.m. at the Poliforum whereabouts.

León Fair 2023; “A world to discover, will have extraordinary services scheduled for feeder and auxiliary routes from the Delta, San Juan Bosco, San Jerónimo and Maravillas transfer terminals during the weekends of the Fair and on holidays they will only go to 00:20 hours.

The León Fair reaches the rural communities that are located in the eastern part of León, the existing suburban transport routes, they will continue to pass through the towns, for which two stops will be signaled on Francisco Villa boulevard passing Del Niño and another on Francisco Villa boulevard between Refugio and Guadalupe Oriental.

There will be routes to different stops, for the Delta station the stops with double access will have the ascents and descents that are heading to Delta enabledexcept for whereabouts Manzanares, Julián de Obregón and Cerrito de Jerez, They will close at 10:40 p.m.

The San Jerónimo and San Juan Bosco stations have double access whereabouts, only the ascents and descents that are in the direction towards the aforementioned transfer stations will be enabledexcept for the Zona Piel, Expiatorio, Insurgentes and Los Gómez bus stops, which will close at 10:40 p.m.

We recommend you read:

At the Maravillas station, the bus stops on Francisco Villa boulevard will be closed from 10:40 p.m. After this time, trunk routes 7 and 8 will go up and down in traditional stops with right door and steps at the foot of the sidewalk.

The Timoteo Lozano station, the whereabouts of Venustiano Carranza boulevard, will be closed from 10:40 p.m. after this time, trunk route seven will go up and down at traditional stops with right doors and steps at the foot of the sidewalk.