People have avoided public transportation during the Korona period, so the benefit of restrictions to the disease situation is likely to have been limited.

March the restrictions on public passenger numbers that came into force at the end of the year will end on Sunday, April 25th.

At the end of March, the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom issued an order limiting the maximum permitted number of passengers in public transport to half of the normal maximum capacity in the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital districts.

The end of passenger restrictions is likely to have little effect on people’s daily lives, as already in March Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) evaluates, the restrictions are not very important either.

During the Korona period, people avoided public transport: for example, at the end of March, when the disease situation was significantly worse and restrictions were imposed, the occupancy rate of public transport was on average less than 20% of the maximum capacity of the means of transport.

The latest HSL statistics show that on 20 April, the maximum observed load factor for the metro in one turn was 23%, with an average load factor of 11%.

March the mid-set public transport mask force continues.