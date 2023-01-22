Public transport | Raide-Jokeri is being completed ahead of schedule, the budget is also falling short – what was done right?

22.1. 17:44 | Updated 22.1. 18:29

Helsinki and the Raide-Jokeri tram line connecting Espoo is being completed ahead of schedule and its budget is falling short.

Passenger traffic will start in early autumn, about 10 months earlier than expected.

Raide-Jokeri is an exception in the history of many delayed and expensive construction contracts in the capital region. When the costs of the western subway multiplied and the automatic subway failed to please, what has been done right in Raide-Joker?

“Alliance model”, the client’s project director responds as if from one mouth (until the end of 2022) Juha Saarikoski and Alliance Project Manager Kari-Pekka Lumme NRC Group from Finland.

Fashionable the model of large and difficult construction projects hides an essential leap of thought that distinguishes it from traditional construction contracts.

The alliance model is based on agreements between the parties and close cooperation. The parties set the target costs and schedule for the project.

Both have to pay for schedule delays and exceeding the target price. This eliminates partial optimization and mutual blaming.

If there are schedule gains and savings, it benefits both. It is therefore worth working together to undercut the target price.

However, the daily life of the construction site has its own legalities, which cannot be simply controlled by traditional contract forms. Why has steering been successful in the alliance?

Raide-Joker’s alliance model has been completed recent thesis, which partially answers this question. Graduated from Metropolia University of Applied Sciences Mira Saarentaus has compiled his key observations in the initial phase of the project in 2020 from the perspective of Espoo’s customer organization.

The tunnel of the Huopalahti train station was one of the most difficult sites of the Raide-Jokeri construction contract.

One key observations are that the customers Espoo and Helsinki really had to work so that, for example, plan changes and solutions could be brought into production without delay.

At Raide-Joker, employees hired by customers have been working full-time from 15 to 17. This is significantly more than usual in conventional construction contracts.

For example, in the failed subway automation project, the customer, the Helsinki City Transport Authority, allocated little manpower to the customer’s tasks, especially in the initial stages. During the legal proceedings of the automatic metro Siemens criticized HKL for, among other things, slow or even non-existent reaction to plan changes.

In Raide-Joker, the entire alliance took care of many tasks that traditionally belonged to the subscriber. The customer kept the hard core in his own hands, i.e. acceptance inspections, checking of site diaries and approval of changes affecting the scope of the contract.

Raide-Joker’s the master plan was approved by the councils at a price of 275 million euros in 2016. After the competition phase, NRC Group Finland, YIT and the design offices Ramboll, Sitowise and Sweco were selected as alliance actors.

The development phase of the alliance lasted 1.5 years, and during that time the contract area was reviewed meter by meter. The plans became more specific. As a result, the target price of the contract increased by 93 million euros to 386 million euros at the 2018 price level.

During the development phase and throughout the project, the builders were able to bring their own expertise in such a way that they told what certain design solutions would practically cause on the construction site.

“Builders very often have perspectives that designers don’t necessarily have,” says Lumme.

“There are always gray areas in the project plan that have not been properly defined. In the alliance model, there is a lower risk of falling into limbo so that things do not progress,” says Saarikoski.

During the construction, unfinished matters have been reviewed at each meeting, and most importantly, it has been agreed together who will take care of the matter by the next meeting.

Three years ago, Raide-Joker was built in Espoo’s Laajalahti near Ring Road I.

To build reached in 2019. The first project manager of the construction phase of the alliance Ari Bergström took the right end as a goal a couple of months out of the tight contract schedule.

“Because if time is saved, money is saved”, sums up Saarikoski.

Despite the builders’ and designers’ disbelief, ways to save time began to be found on the construction site. Then Bergström announced that a few more months would be taken off.

The original spring of 2024 was jumped to the beginning of 2024, and now there is talk of the start of passenger traffic during the fall.

“We had already considered the original goal to be tight,” Saarikoski points out.

Already in the initial phase, perhaps the most effective means of speeding up, i.e. closing entire sections of the street, had been introduced.

But it’s just that in each block, for example, trenches were still found, the support of which was done in a different way, or the construction was started, even though some planning task was still in progress, some inspection had not been done, or some permit drawing was missing the last stamp.

For example, excavation of the Patterimäki tunnel was started laterally through the old sand silo during the appeal hearing. After the complaints were overturned, the tunnel was largely completed, with the exception of its mouth openings.

Kari-Pekka Lumme thanks the alliance’s various parties for their commitment to the joint project. Even the rank-and-file employees have had the courage to propose different ways of solving things.

“The solution for Patterimäki could have been the idea of ​​the tunnel crew,” Saarikoski recalls.

Lumme says that on construction sites there are always those who express their own opinion and then there are the quiet ones whose ideas are not normally heard.

“It’s a kind of achievement to create such a sense of security in the community that everyone’s ideas can be heard,” says Lumme.

Test drives have been done on the Raide-Joker track since last fall. At the beginning of February, trams will run for the first time on Espoo’s soil.

To what kind What projects is the alliance suitable for? Can Raide-Joker’s experiences be duplicated in other rail projects so that the alliance is no longer needed?

Saarikoski and Lumme agree that large, complex infrastructure projects benefit from the alliance model. The tramways differ so much that, for example, the experiences of the Tampere tramway cannot be directly replicated in projects in the capital region or the Raide-Jokera tram in Vantaa.

“There isn’t a playbook that you can take a direct model from”, Lumme, who participated in the construction of the Tampere tramway.

Saarikoski still does not consider the alliance model to be without holes. If there is no trust between the parties, the benefits of the alliance cannot be reaped.