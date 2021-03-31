Public transport Public transport ticket revenues collapse further in the Helsinki region – Traffic reduction may be ahead, HSL warns

Passenger numbers are minus 60 percent compared to the pre-crown period.

Public transport passenger numbers and ticket revenue from travel continue to fall in the Helsinki region.

Based on the beginning of the year, Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) estimates that the drop in ticket revenue could be EUR 150–160 million, compared to EUR 146 million last year.

The difference is partly explained by the fact that the corona epidemic last year did not affect passenger numbers for the entire calendar year. This year, the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom has also decided to limit the number of passengers in public transport.

“Last year, the average drop in passenger numbers was 36 percent. The latest data from last week shows that the number of passengers in public transport is minus 60 per cent compared to the time before the corona. So we are in a worse mess, ”says HSL’s head of department Sini Puntanen At the Helsinki Region Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.

HSL has had to adapt its activities with additional shift and line qualifiers. The savings have been planed through changes in, for example, the routes of local buses in Eastern Helsinki, by reducing the metro’s peak hours and by reducing the frequency of tram lines.

There was a slight increase in ticket prices at the beginning of the year, so that, for example, a 30-day season ticket in the AB zone rose by three euros. Members have also had to shell out more tax money for public transport.

As recently as last autumn, HSL estimated that the economy would reach equilibrium in three years. However, passenger numbers in the early part of the year show that we are lagging behind.

“The state has supported public transport in the Helsinki region last year with an additional EUR 56 million, and the support is likely to be at the same level this year. That is not enough to cover losses, ie greetings, but to the government’s framework dispute, ”Puntanen hoped.

HSL: n the government discussed gloomy forecasts on Tuesday. In the normal year of 2019, ticket revenue amounted to EUR 383 million. In this year’s budget, HSL forecast revenue to fall to 255 million, and now the forecast has darkened to 230 million euros.

Although the supply of public transport has been somewhat reduced last year, HSL’s expenses will rise to EUR 515 million this year as well.

The equation is so difficult that the HSL government sent a petition to the country’s government on Tuesday.

“More support is needed now more than ever to secure the level of service in the future,” says HSL’s Chairman of the Board Risto Rautava (kok) appealed in the press release.