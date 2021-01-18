Public transport Public transport in the Helsinki region is undergoing an exceptionally large number of changes

The corona-era passenger loss will drive EUR 6.5 million in qualifiers, but services will also expand.

Helsinki there is an exceptionally large number of changes to public transport in the region this year and next.

There are more than 60 significant route changes planned. In addition to these, thinnings and reductions in traffic times are promised for public transport intervals.

The changes will apply to all modes of transport: buses, trams and metros, as well as commuter trains during the summer construction work.

The Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) Board will discuss the 2021–22 traffic plan on Tuesday.

Dozens and dozens of changes are based on two contradictory reasons.

The acute cause is the loss of passengers caused by the corona epidemic, which is why HSL is looking for savings of around EUR 6.5 million in addition to the austerity measures already taken. The savings amount is reasonable when compared to HSL’s annual transport purchases of EUR 520 million.

The savings have now been planed through changes in, for example, the routes of the local buses in Eastern Helsinki, by reducing the metro’s peak hours and by reducing the number of tram lines 4 and 10.

The intervals of other tram lines were already reduced last year.

Another the pace of change is determined by past decisions to increase public transport towards a network-like model in which densely trained trunk lines run between agglomerations. The new trunk lines foreshadow the light rail.

Bus lines 18 and 39, which cross the city center of Helsinki in a north-south direction, will change to lines 20 and 30 next autumn, which anticipate Western Helsinki tram connections to be completed in a few years. Bus 40, which runs through The Hague to Kannelmäki, will also start operating from Elielinaukio.

Trunk line 570 will be created in Itä-Vantaa, which will replace the current line 562 and run from Länsimäki via Hakunila to Helsinki-Vantaa Airport. This trunk line anticipates the Vantaa tram.

A new route for cross-border bus traffic will be created in Espoo when the Kuurinniity public transport street is completed at the end of the year.

Already this spring, ie in April-May, tram line 6 will start operating to Hernesaari, and tram line 9 will reach Jätkäsaari via Atlantinkatu to the West Terminal. Tram lines 7 and 9 will serve the western terminal in the future.

The change in Kutonen’s route also causes a change on bus line 14, whose new terminus will be Kamppi. Line 17, which ran in southern Helsinki, will be closed at the beginning of the summer season due to the small number of passengers.

Due to the corona epidemic, the operation of many bus lines has also accelerated to such an extent that HSL calculates that it will receive savings. When cars have time to drive from end to end of their route faster than before, they are needed on the line somewhat less.

In bus traffic, the changes to the timetables for each stop will take effect on 15 February.

Helsinki the region is also affected by numerous construction projects that delay public transport on exceptional routes.

Some of the line changes are short-term, such as a nine-day interruption in metro traffic next summer due to the renovation of the Kipparlahti bridge or changes in train traffic during the installation of the Kerava interlocking device or the repair of the Pukinmäki bridge.

But construction work also causes very long-lasting exceptional arrangements that affect the daily lives of passengers for years.

This year, the construction of the Raide-Joker Itäkeskus terminal of the high-speed tram line will move the bus platforms to Turunlinnantie for years. The contract is expected to begin in November and extend into early 2025.

The contract for the Laajasalo tramway and the Crown Bridges will begin with preparatory earthworks in Hakaniemenranta. Bus lines such as 55 and 502 passing through Merihaa are on exceptional routes. The Kallio Library will become the new terminus of line 502 from Mereriha via Munkkiniemi to Leppävaara.