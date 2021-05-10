Public transport People traveled from the Helsinki tram to the virgin ride from Helsinki, traffic will start in August

The first 40 passengers boarded the tram from Tampere’s Pyynikintori at noon on Monday.

Tampere on Monday, the tram started test traffic, where ordinary ordinary paying customers boarded for the first time. Due to the corona, only a limited number of people were picked up and passengers had to register in advance.

The tram ride is clearly of interest to the townspeople, as by Monday there were already about 3,100 people who had booked their trip in advance.

The first 40 passengers boarded the tram from Tampere’s Pyynikintori at noon on Monday. Those who had arrived for a virgin ride from the Helsinki metropolitan area were waiting at the stop Jonas Papathemelis From Espoo and Magnus Buinevich From Helsinki. They said that they actively followed the stages of the Tampere tramway.

“I’m a public transport and rail enthusiast, so these projects are interesting. I have also climbed the maiden voyage of the Western Metro and Ring Road, so I have to experience this too, ”Papathemelis said.

Compared to the Helsinki tramway, the ride was expected to be smoother.

“The Tampere tram route has less steep bends than Helsinki, and the track gauge is bigger. I think the ride is more train-like, ”Buinevich said.

The duo gave school grades as high as 9 and 10 on the trip.

Passengers the future drivers of the tram were guided. Driver student Lasse Rautaharkko said that test traffic plays an important role.

“We are making things work. We learn to stay on schedule, and people learn to use tricks. At the same time, payment terminals can also be tested. This is a good test. ”

Jukka Kujansuu from Ylöjärvi was also on the first electric bus, and now wanted to be among the first to test the Tampere tram.­

This will prepare for the start of the actual service in August. At the same time, the people of Tampere are getting used to the fact that the tram runs in traffic.

Rautaharkko said that the average speed of a tram is 20 kilometers per hour and the maximum traffic speed is 70 kilometers per hour.

“At Hervanta’s highway, at its best, it goes at a whopping 70 kilometers per hour. Forty people drive on Independence Street and Sammonkatu and twenty on Hämeenkatu. ”

Also Director of Public Transport in the City of Tampere Mika Periviita described the moods as excellent.

“Yes, this is a big holiday for Tampere. Ratika has been talked about since the beginning of the 20th century. The latest crawl fever rose in the early 2000s and now culminated in opening up traffic to passengers. I believe that the people of Tampere are excited about this and there is reason to get excited. ”

The trolley can accommodate 260 passengers when all seats are taken into use. According to Periviida, the tram is supposed to always be on schedule even during peak hours. Shifts run 8 times an hour on weekdays at 7.5 minute intervals.

The Tampere tram will start operating on August 9. The first lines run from Pyynikintori to Hervantajärvi and from Sorin Square to Tampere University Hospital.