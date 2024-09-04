Public transport | “People don’t have to think” – Turku and Tampere succeeded in what HSL did not

Public transport|Single tickets for public transport in Turku and Tampere are the same price with contactless payment and the app. Transport in the Helsinki region has different plans.

Helsinki regional transport (HSL) again intends to direct customers to favor the mobile application through pricing. This means that with contactless payment the ticket would be more expensive than with the app.

Deputy CEO of HSL Vesa Silfver previously justified the logic of the pricing to HS with the fact that contactless payment causes a larger bill for the municipal corporation than the application.

Turku region’s public transport Föli and Tampere region’s public transport Nysse have received praise from customers for the contactless payment option.

“It makes traveling a lot easier for the occasional passer-by,” says Turku’s director of public transport services Shirpa Korte.

“People don’t have to think about whether they have a mobile app or cash. He just flashes his bank card and jumps on board.”

Fool introduced contactless payment at the end of 2020.

Föl’s one-time ticket for adults costs three euros, bought with the app or contactless payment. According to Sirpa Kortte, Föli has considered that this is fair.

“Cash payment is just one way to buy a one-time ticket,” says Korte.

According to the card, contactless payment increases travel and brings more box office revenue.

“We don’t think it would be a more expensive payment method. It’s a value in itself that people travel more because it’s so easy.”

He says that with Föl, the app is one smaller payment method among others.

Föl’s buses can still be paid in cash if customers wish. A cash ticket is one euro more expensive.

According to the card, contactless payment has increased the number of occasional passengers. Föli has received feedback from people that they have taken the bus more because of contactless payment. Some have said that they have not used public transport in the past because it has seemed difficult.

According to the card, last year ten percent of the trips taken on Föl were paid by contactless payment.

To Tampere regional public transport Nysse introduced contactless payment in the summer of 2021.

“The use of contactless payments has been growing all the time over the years. Now about four percent of all our boardings are done with contactless payment,” says Tampere’s director of public transport Mika Periviita.

You can no longer pay in cash on Nyssen’s means of transport. With Nysse, the contactless and mobile ticket are the same price, the one-time payment for the travel card is the cheapest.

Shirpa Korte says that some people have changed the travel card to contactless payment.

“Many people have said that they have switched from using a value card to contactless payment despite the fact that contactless payment is more expensive. It can also be seen from the statistics.”

A certain amount of money is loaded onto the value card. The one-time payment for an adult is 2.50 euros per value card, which means that the trip is cheaper than with contactless payment.

The most popular payment method in the Föl area is a season ticket. The local payment card can also be registered as a season card, i.e. you can use your own payment card like a Föl season card.

“Some appreciate the fact that there is one less card in the wallet when the bank card is also a season ticket.”