Public transport | Passengers look for the Turun train that has turned into a bus in wonder – “A time of confusion”

Public transport|The trains running between Helsinki and Turku turned into buses. Customers found the signs confusing.

Confusing. Unclear. Hard.

Among other things, this is how VR’s customers commented on the exceptional traffic arrangements in the center of Helsinki early Monday morning, when the trains to Turku changed to buses.

Passengers who bought a train ticket have to get used to the rubber wheels for five weeks due to track works. The journey starts at the stops of the Sokos department store instead of the train station.

Change caused passengers to wander around the department store on the first day of the exceptional arrangements.

There are three stops: Kaivokatu, Mannerheimintie and Postikatu. The passenger must determine his own stop by interpreting the numerical code on the ticket and comparing it to the codes at the stops.

The third digit of the code also tells the stop. For example, bus route number 76100 leaves from stop B1.

In addition to this general rule, there are a lot of exceptions to the stops, such as the fact that the B2 buses always leave from either Kaivokatu or Postikatu stops.

The situation may be further confused by the fact that local and tourist buses also use the same stops.

On Monday around eight in the morning, four buses with slightly different routes were leaving from Sokos bus stops in the direction of Turku.

Buses in the direction of Turku leave from three different stops in front of the department store Sokos. The stop can also be recognized by the green board.

Romson Ty found his own stop by asking for advice.

In Pinja Ahlbom’s opinion, the ticket should clearly state which stop the bus leaves from.

From the Philippines Having moved to Finland two months ago Romson Tyll had trouble finding the right stop.

He found it confusing that first you have to look at the code on the ticket, then you have to look for the right ID at three different stops.

Ty was on his way to Pinjais, where he cleans a hotel for work. Normally, he gets to Karjaa by train directly from Espoo, where he lives. Now we had to make a detour and come to Helsinki first.

“ “Many come at the last minute and are lost looking for the right bus.”

In the city center, passengers were guided by, among other things, a bus driver Jarkko Nuora. He urged people to allow enough time to find a stop so as not to be late for their turn.

According to Nuora, that happened right away on Monday.

“Many come at the last minute and are lost looking for the right bus.”

Nuora waited with her car in front of Sokos in case the buses fill up and there is a need for additional equipment. The gig seemed likely.

“I just got a call from the operations center that so many tickets have been sold to Karjaa.”

Bus driver Jarkko Nuora recommends arriving at the stop well in time to avoid missing your own bus. That happened already on Monday morning.

Jasmin Kulla thought the signs hidden behind the bumps were confusing. For example, they do not tell where the passenger himself is.

Among other things, the signs directing to the stops have been glued to the ground.

Tvärminnen working as a research assistant for a zoological station Pinja Ahlbom also found the bus going to Karjaa after walking around the department store and asking advice from the VR guides.

The so-called station helpers swarmed in their green coats in droves around the station.

“The ticket didn’t say anything about where this was coming from. It would be nice if the departure pier was read somewhere,” said Ahlbom.

Went to the cottage in Kokkola Jasmin Kulla examine the battered signboard next to the main doors of the train station. VR informed about the exceptional arrangements with signs and stickers attached to the ground.

“Pretty confused about the conditions. There could be much clearer instructions.”

Information delays or other problems had not been reported to VR’s long-distance operations manager Toni Rintee still on Monday morning.

According to him, VR monitors customers’ experiences and makes necessary changes to the arrangements if something doesn’t seem to be working.

Why don’t the buses that replace the trains leave from Elielinaukio, which is right next to the station?

According to Rinne, VR’s goal was initially to have Elielinaukio as the starting point for buses.

“However, the buses couldn’t fit in it. HSL has its own buses there, which replace the train service on the coastal line.”