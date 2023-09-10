Sunday, September 10, 2023
Public transport | P-trains canceled due to Ring Road disruption

September 10, 2023
Public transport | P-trains canceled due to Ring Road disruption

On the ring road Between Tikkurila and Huopalahti, a disturbance was found on the second track on Saturday evening. The railway traffic center informs about the matter, according to which the voltage does not remain in the electric railway catenary.

Due to the fault, the P-trains have been canceled for the time being and only I-trains operate on the Ring Road.

P-trains run from Helsinki railway station via Huopalahti to Helsinki-Vantaa airport and from there via Tikkurila to the main railway station. The I-train travels the same route in the other direction.

