Public transport | P-trains are canceled due to urgent maintenance work

In Helsinki, P train services are canceled starting at 4:08 p.m. Passengers will be directed to I-trains or HSL buses.

in Helsinki There will be disruptions to P-train traffic on the ring road on Wednesday afternoon, informs Fintraffic's rail traffic center.

Due to urgent maintenance work, the northern track of the Kehärada tunnel will be closed to train traffic for about an hour.

Local P-trains will be canceled from Helsinki starting at 4:08 p.m., but I-trains will run normally. Passengers are directed to I-trains or buses.

There will be more information about the completion of the maintenance work and the return of traffic later.

You can find up-to-date information about changes in train traffic From VR's website. of Fintraffic from the scheduling service can check the real-time departure and arrival times and departure tracks of trains from all stations in Finland.

Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) also informs about changes in local transport on their own pages.