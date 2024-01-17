Friday, January 19, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Public transport | P-trains are canceled due to urgent maintenance work

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 17, 2024
in World Europe
0
Public transport | P-trains are canceled due to urgent maintenance work

In Helsinki, P train services are canceled starting at 4:08 p.m. Passengers will be directed to I-trains or HSL buses.

in Helsinki There will be disruptions to P-train traffic on the ring road on Wednesday afternoon, informs Fintraffic's rail traffic center.

Due to urgent maintenance work, the northern track of the Kehärada tunnel will be closed to train traffic for about an hour.

Local P-trains will be canceled from Helsinki starting at 4:08 p.m., but I-trains will run normally. Passengers are directed to I-trains or buses.

There will be more information about the completion of the maintenance work and the return of traffic later.

You can find up-to-date information about changes in train traffic From VR's website. of Fintraffic from the scheduling service can check the real-time departure and arrival times and departure tracks of trains from all stations in Finland.

Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) also informs about changes in local transport on their own pages.

See also  Motorsport William Alatalo took a step that has failed for most due to lack of money

#Public #transport #Ptrains #canceled #due #urgent #maintenance #work

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

How to Find Cheap Flights to Anywhere

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result