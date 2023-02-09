Thursday, February 9, 2023
Public transport | P and I train service at a standstill due to electric track damage

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 9, 2023
in World Europe
0

Train traffic on the ring road between Myyrmäki and Leinelä has stopped for the time being.

Train service The ring line between Myyrmäki and Leinelä has stopped due to damage to the electric line.

Fintraffic says in the release that a large tree had fallen onto the track near Louhela station.

Due to the disruption, P and I train services are currently at a standstill. According to Fintraffic, there is no estimate of the repair schedule yet.

