Public transport | Now it’s certain: HSL is lowering ticket prices

Helsinki regional transport (HSL) lowers its ticket prices at the turn of the year. The price of season tickets will decrease by approximately six percent and the prices of single tickets for two zones will decrease by approximately five percent.

The issue was decided on Tuesday at HSL’s group meeting. It was decided at the meeting that the price of no ticket type will be increased, says HSL’s press release.

From the beginning of next year, a one-time ticket for adults costs 2.95 euros, and a 30-day ticket costs 66.60 euros as a one-time purchase and 55.50 euros as a continuous savings order.

Currently, a one-time ticket costs 3.10 euros and a 30-day ticket costs 70.60 euros.

In addition, HSL decided to include the 10 and 30 series tickets that were on trial as part of the permanent ticket selection. Starting next year, the prices of two-zone series tickets are 26.55 euros for 10 trips and 50.15 euros for 20 trips.

A year At the beginning of 2023, HSL increased the ticket prices for short journeys, but significantly reduced the prices for the longest journeys, i.e. four-zone journeys, which increased the number of passengers. The increase in passenger numbers has so far not covered the loss of income caused by the discount.

Together with the reduction in ticket prices, HSL decided to change school groups’ trips to paid ones.

