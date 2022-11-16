Public transport | Metros and buses run later than usual during the Christmas season

Shifts are added to metro and bus traffic, commuter trains run longer than normal.

Public ones celebrators who prefer means of transport do not have to miss the festivities, because the Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) increases bus and metro routes during the Christmas season.

Additional shifts will be run on weekend nights from Friday, November 18. Schedules will be added for both buses and subways on weekends. Additional traffic will run on the nights after Friday and Saturday until December 18.

There will be no more shifts on local trains during the Christmas season, but wagons will be added to the trains.

Metro runs two hours later than normal on Fridays and Saturdays during the pre-Christmas season. The last trains from the center of Helsinki leave after half past two at night.

There are additional late-night departures from the bus lines on Fridays and Saturdays on lines 20, 21N, 66, 67N, 71, 78N, 84, 88B, 108N, 112N, 113N, 114N, 118N, 125N, 147N, 231N, 235N, 300, 345(N), 415N and 436N.

In local train traffic, K and L train shifts run longer than normal. HSL reminds that those departing from Helsinki Central Station should arrive well in time, because access to the tracks on weekends is only through the gates on the side of the station building.

Tram lines 7 and 9 will also run additional departures to Länsi Terminal from 2 December to 6 January. between. There is additional traffic on Friday evenings and on Saturdays and Sundays in the mornings and evenings.