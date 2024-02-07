Public transport | Metro traffic stopped in Helsinki

The metro runs only on part of the route.

Helsinki subway traffic stopped on Wednesday morning before nine thirty.

The reason was a person on the tracks in Espoo between Tapiola and Urheilupuisto stations, the metro traffic control room said.

Metro traffic switched to exceptional traffic due to the incident. For now, the metro only operates between Kivenlahti and Matinkylä in Espoo.

From the east, the metro runs from Mellunmäki and Vuosaari to Matinkylä. Traffic is therefore completely stopped between Tapiola and Matinkylä for the time being.

Irregularities can be expected in metro traffic during the morning.

By eleven o'clock the traffic should return to normal again, the subway control was assessed before nine, when the person was still being searched for on the tracks.