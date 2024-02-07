Thursday, February 8, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Public transport | Metro traffic stopped in Helsinki

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 7, 2024
in World Europe
0
Public transport | Metro traffic stopped in Helsinki

The metro runs only on part of the route.

Helsinki subway traffic stopped on Wednesday morning before nine thirty.

The reason was a person on the tracks in Espoo between Tapiola and Urheilupuisto stations, the metro traffic control room said.

Metro traffic switched to exceptional traffic due to the incident. For now, the metro only operates between Kivenlahti and Matinkylä in Espoo.

From the east, the metro runs from Mellunmäki and Vuosaari to Matinkylä. Traffic is therefore completely stopped between Tapiola and Matinkylä for the time being.

Irregularities can be expected in metro traffic during the morning.

By eleven o'clock the traffic should return to normal again, the subway control was assessed before nine, when the person was still being searched for on the tracks.

#Public #transport #Metro #traffic #stopped #Helsinki

See also  Judgments | A man from Helsinki who shouted racist names attacked an 11-year-old child
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Coalition talks collapsed by right-wing extremist Wilders

Coalition talks collapsed by right-wing extremist Wilders

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result