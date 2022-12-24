Saturday, December 24, 2022
Public transport | Metro traffic is interrupted between Matinkylä and Kivenlahti

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 24, 2022
in World Europe
0

According to HSL, the metro does not run between Matinkylä and Kivenlahti due to a technical fault.

Metro does not run in Espoo between Matinkylä and Kivenlahti stations for the time being, says Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) in its disturbance notice.

The reason is a technical fault. According to HSL, the problems will continue for the time being.

HSL advises to use buses for movement whenever possible. The following buses run through or near the stations of the westernmost section of the metro:

Kivenlahti: 124, 146, 147, 165, 542, 543

Espoonlahti: 124, 542, 543

Soukka: 143, 145, 147, 542, 543

Finnoo: 111, 143, 147, 543

Kaita: 143, 147, 543

