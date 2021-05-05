Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Public transport Metro traffic has so far stopped between Hakaniemi and Herttoniemi – the cause of the accident in Kulosaari

by admin
May 5, 2021
in World
HSL estimates that the suspension will continue until about half past four.

The metropolitan area metro traffic has stopped so far due to an accident.

Helsinki police told Twitter that the person has been under the metro in Kulosaari.

HSL estimates that the interruption between Hakaniemi and Herttoniemi will continue until about half past four in the afternoon.

The metro runs at irregular intervals between Matinkylä and Hakaniemi and between Herttoniemi and Vuosaari and Mellunmäki.

The news is updated.

