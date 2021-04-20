Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Public transport Metro traffic across Helsinki between Kalasatama and Sörnäinen

April 20, 2021
According to HKL, the reason for the outage is a personal injury at Kalasatama station.

Metro traffic is across Helsinki between Kalasatama and Sörnäinen stations. HKL’s metro control room was told that the cause of the outage was a personal injury at Kalasatama station.

According to the metro control room, the metro operates from Mellunmäki and Vuosaari to Kalasatama in the east and from Matinkylä to Sörnäinen in the west.

The rescue service received information about the metro accident shortly after 11 o’clock.

The metro control room could not be estimated at 11.40, when the metro traffic will return to normal.

