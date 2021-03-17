Thursday, March 18, 2021
No Result
View All Result
🙏 Donate 🙏
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Public transport Local locomotive drivers will be absent from work on Thursday and Friday

by admin
March 17, 2021
in World
0

According to the train drivers’ associations, VR has breached the contract and changed the working conditions unilaterally.

Railway industry train drivers belonging to the two member organizations of the Union will not come to work on Thursday and Friday, says the Railway Union in a report published on Wednesday in the bulletin. The protest concerns locomotive drivers belonging to the Helsinki Locomotive Drivers ‘Department and the Riihimäki Locomotive Drivers’ Association.

According to a statement from the Union for the Railway Industry, the protest is a protest against VR’s breach of contract and unilateral change in established working conditions.

According to the train drivers, VR submitted a low-priced tender for the tender for traffic in the HSL area, relying on its ability to trample on working conditions.

In the press release, the train drivers also state that they intend to sue VR in various courts.

.
#Public #transport #Local #locomotive #drivers #absent #work #Thursday #Friday

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

PSG - Lille live: Coupe de France, today, live

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.