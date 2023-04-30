Public transport | Kruunuvuorenranta can be reached by ferry from Monday

The ferry will run until the Kruunusillat are completed.

in Helsinki a new water route opens on May Day, when the ferry service starts in Kruununhaa between Meritullintori and Laajasalo Kruunuvuorenranta.

The first ferry leaves from Kruunuvuorenranta’s archipelago pier early on Monday morning.

Ferries run daily every fifty minutes from around seven in the morning to ten in the evening. The exception is winter weekends, when ferries run from around 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The ferry ride takes twenty minutes each way.

An AB zone ticket for the transport of the Helsinki region is valid for the ferry trip. The ticket must be bought in advance, as there are no ticket sales on the ferry or on the ferry shores.

You can bring a bicycle onto the ferry free of charge. You can also travel on the ferry with baby strollers free of charge.

Ferry service is intended to continue until the Kruunusillat are put into use. Then you can get to Laajasalo from the center of Helsinki by tram.

The route is operated by Sun Ferry and JT-Line ferries.