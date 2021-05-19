Public transport Kouvola offers free public transport to all secondary school students

The reform also applies to adult learners.

Kouvolan from next school year, the city will offer secondary school students a free public transport ticket.

The reform applies to all secondary school students, including adult students, and entitles them to travel in all public transport zones of the city in the Kouvola city area without a kilometer limit.

The ticket is applied for annually, and in order to receive it, the student must live permanently in Kouvola and study at a publicly funded secondary school in Kouvola or at an educational institution where secondary education can be completed.

The right to travel is also free in the evenings, on weekends and during school holidays, as well as during the internships included in the studies.

Free public transport is part of the reforms brought about by extended compulsory education. The city receives compensation for students eligible for the Kela school travel grant. If the student is not eligible for Kela’s travel allowance, the city will pay for the ticket.

In the future, Kouvola will receive less direct ticket income from secondary school students, but more Kela’s school travel subsidies than at present.