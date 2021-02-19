Public transport KHO: No permission to appeal from the Raide-Joker Patterimäki tunnel

Construction of the tramway can also begin on the west side of the hill.

Supreme the Administrative Court (KHO) did not grant leave to appeal against the Raide-Joker’s fellings. The Supreme Court settled the matter on Friday.

The residents’ association Pajamäki Society and Pro Luonto ry had applied for leave to appeal.

After the decision of the Supreme Administrative Court, the construction of the Raide-Joker can also start in the western part of Patterimäki Park. Construction of the mouth at the east end of the tunnel began earlier this week.

The tunnel has already been excavated without openings last year.

Patterinmäki the complaints have been related to flying squirrels that have been spotted in Patterimäki. Uusimaa’s ely center had issued a permit for wood felling in July last year.

In December, the Helsinki Administrative Court decided that there was no reason to change the exemption granted by the ELY Center. The majority of resting and breeding sites for flying squirrels are preserved.

Due to complaints, Raide-Joker’s completion schedule is tight. Client’s project manager Juha Saarikoski stated In an interview with HS on Mondaythat all buffer stocks have now been consumed.

Raide-Joker’s traffic is scheduled to start in June 2024. The tram runs from Helsinki Itäkeskus via Oulunkylä and Pitäjänmäki to Keilaniemi, Espoo.