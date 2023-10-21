Public transport | Jonas Papathelemis arrived at four in the morning to wait for the first express train

Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday morning to watch the first journey of light rail line 15.

For some for us this was an ordinary Saturday morning, but for others it was a long-awaited day. On Saturday, a little after 9 o’clock, the first Espoo tram service in history departed from Espoo’s Otaniemi, whose destination was Helsinki’s Itäkeskus.

Before nine o’clock there was already a queue for the trolley the length of the entire stop area. The most eager had arrived to queue early in the morning.

22 years old studying in Lappeenranta Jonas Papathemelis arrived in his old hometown Espoo to participate in the opening of the express train. He didn’t leave waiting in line to chance, but arrived at the front of the line together with his friends at four in the morning.

For Jonas Papathelemis, public transport is a hobby. He was one of the first passengers to board the new express train.

Papathemelis says that he prepared for the queue with several layers of clothing in addition to the traditional student overalls. There was also an excursion chair.

The trolley the opening was not the first public transport holiday that Papathemelis participated in.

The idea started with the opening of the Kehärada in 2015. After that came the opening of the western metro and its extension and the opening of the Tampere streetcar.

“Public transport issues are close to my heart,” Papathelemis clarifies.

Even though the current Lappeenranta residents will not be part of their daily commute, there are possibly more trolley trips coming.

“It depends on where I’m going. I like to go here and there in the capital region”, says Papathelemis.

The first shifts of express tram 15 were packed with people.

HS was on the spot in Otaniemi to watch when the first express tram train went into traffic. HS traveled with the train all the way to the second terminus of the tram line, Helsinki’s Itäkeskus.

At the end of Otaniemi, the historic day was celebrated in a big way.

The mayor of Espoo gave a speech there Jukka Mäkelä, Chairman of HSL Mika Nykänen and Deputy Mayor of the Helsinki Urban Environment Anni Sinnemäki (green). The Prime Minister brought his greetings on behalf of the Government Petteri Orpo (kok) and the Minister of Environment and Climate Kai Mykkänen (cook).

At nine in the morning, a couple of hundred people had arrived to watch the departure of the express train. Almost all those who wanted could not fit in the first shift.

For during the time, the express tram stopped at all 34 stops on the line. At the end of the journey, in Helsinki’s Itäkeskus, there was again a large group of people who enthusiastically photographed the arriving tram.

Living in Roihuvuori, Helsinki Mikko Putkonen had arrived at Itäkeskus together with his children Helka and Ahti Kekkonen with.

“This came very spontaneously,” says Putkonen.

Many of the other Saturday morning passengers were probably heading for the pleasure ride as well.

Although the opening of the express trolley will not affect the family’s daily commute, at least at the moment, Putkonen dreams of the possibilities of the trolley when planning nature trips. The family that used to live in Viikki has been following the construction stages of Raide-Joker from a close distance for years, so that’s why the day is exciting in its own way for them.

How far they will travel on the tracks on Saturday is not yet certain when they leave.

“Perhaps I’m most looking forward to the landscapes and Viikki’s bana, how the field landscape and the Old Town bay open up from it,” says Putkonen.