Public transport tickets could remain just as expensive next year. The outgoing cabinet is allocating 420 million euros to prevent a price increase. State Secretary Vivianne Heijnen (Infrastructure, CDA) announced this in a statement on Friday Letter to Parliament. The House of Representatives wanted extra money for transport companies to prevent them from having to increase ticket prices next year. The cabinet is now responding to two motions to that effect.

Regional transport will structurally receive 300 million euros from next year. “I recognize and share the importance of (regional) public transport in keeping the Netherlands accessible,” said Heijnen. The cabinet has yet to make a decision about the precise distribution between transport companies. The remaining 120 million euros is incidental and goes to the NS.

According to the State Secretary, the transport sector faces several challenges, “due to inflation and rising energy, material and personnel costs.” Without the 420 million that the government is now allocating, public transport fares would probably have risen by more than 11 percent in 2024.