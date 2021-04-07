While the second wave of coronavirus is feeling more and more force, from hour 0 of this Friday, trains, buses and subways will once again be exclusively for essential workers. But they will not have to process a new permit: the certificates granted so far will remain in force. In the same way, those that had to remove students and teaching and non-teaching workers from schools, who will also be able to travel by public transport, will retain their validity.

The information was confirmed by the Secretariat of Public Innovation of the Nation, after President Alberto Fernández announced new restrictions on movement.

One of those restrictions is to enforce a measure that was never lifted, but that it was neither respected nor controlled, except in a few points of the City. For this reason, in the last weeks, at certain times the means of transport were again crowded.

What changes from now on? On the one hand, the essential workers who erased the CuidAR app or they lost their printed Unique Certificate of Circulation, they will have to download or print it again. The same will have to be done by those who take their children to school, the students and the educational and non-educational personnel of the establishments.

Among the latter, those who did not process their permit because no one asked for it, must do so through www.argentina.gob.ar/circular, because the school activity will not be interrupted and they will be able to continue traveling by public transport. From that same website, the essential workers who lost it will be able to download and / or print their permit.

Constitución was one of the few places in the City where the permits of those who entered the subway were still controlled. Photo Luciano Thieberger

On the other hand, they should come back the controls for the measure to be fulfilled again. In the City, there are still no definitions in this regard. A source from Buenos Aires explained that they are waiting for the Presidential Decree of Necessity and Urgency to be published to see the steps to follow. Just this Thursday there would be announcements.

According to the latest mobility report from the City Government, 240 thousand people travel on the subway per day, which represents 20% of the usual volume that traveled before the quarantine, when the 6 lines and the Premetro moved 1,190,000 passengers.

In it train This week the average number of daily trips is 506 thousand trips, 22% less than last week and 65% less than before the pandemic.

80% of the trips made by public transport are in collective, a medium that carries 5,739,000 passengers per day. This represents 65% of the usual average before social isolation.

NS