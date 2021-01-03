Public transport Increasingly large electric buses are starting to run in the Helsinki metropolitan area

Low-floor articulated buses will be in service in August.

Electric buses the number is growing in traffic in the Helsinki region, but so is the length of electric buses.

Until now, electric buses running on different lines have been the smallest end, 12-13-meter buses for urban transport, with just over 30 seats.

After the turn of the year, Pohjolan Liikenne will bring 562 and 587 larger 15-meter buses to the regional lines, with a seating capacity of 47. With its parking spaces, the bus can accommodate 100 passengers.

Next summer, a bus company will also be walking the streets of Helsinki Nobina low-floor electric articulated buses on lines 18, 39 and 40. There is a minimum of 45 seats on articulated buses.

The North The traffic was supposed to get 15-meter buses up and running as early as August, but the corona situation messed up the delivery schedule for Chinese buses. Managing director Heikki Alangon according to the Yutong, the world’s largest manufacturer, the test schedule had to be stretched due to the epidemic.

“Yutong has a strict testing policy. Before the production batch was manufactured, tens of thousands of kilometers of test runs were made on the pre-series buses, ”Alanko says.

Yutong had not previously manufactured 15-meter three-axle buses, which are a common type of bus in the Nordic countries.

The solution brings relief to congested lines. Especially the 562 buses from Mellunmäki via Hakunila and Tikkurila to Aviapolis have been so crowded that the city of Vantaa is planning the city’s first light rail line instead.

Line 587 runs from Mellunmäki to Leppäkorpe in Vantaa.

The Dutch manufacturer’s electric bus visited the charging station on Martinlaakson Neulastie in May 2018.­

Yutong buses have now driven almost four million kilometers in the metropolitan area. Pohjolan Liikenne brought the first Yutong buses to Kerava and Leppävaara traffic a year and a half ago.

According to Alango, the experiences have been good. The buses have large batteries that are charged overnight. If the bus is on a long line for all day traffic, a top-up charge is required around noon.

“Last winter was so mild that there were no actual frosts for just a few days. Electric buses work well in 15-degree frosts, which is no wonder, because in China they are tested in much colder conditions, ”Alanko says.

The number of 15 electric buses now imported to Finland will lift Pohjolan Liikenne’s electric fleet to 62 buses. In January, the company will take seven electric buses from line Rautatientori to Koskela.

Next autumn, the number of the company’s electric buses will rise further, to a total of 85.

Nobinan From August, articulated buses run on the main city line 18 from Laivurinkatu to Munkkivuori and on line 39 from Kamppi to Myyrmäki and on line 40 from Elielinaukio to Kannelmäki.

The terminus of line 40 is now at Pohjois-Haaga station, but its route extends to Kannelmäki.

In addition to larger electric buses, more conventional electric buses will be added to the Helsinki metropolitan area next August.

Bus lines 14, 24, 37, 41 and 42 will have a total of 18 electric buses with at least 31 seats. In addition, a total of ten diesel buses will run on the lines, running on renewable diesel.

The Helsinki Metropolitan Area has been using test electric buses from various manufacturers for more than six years, first in test operation and then on regular services.

HSL has built electric bus charging stations for line terminals, for example in Leppävaara, Espoo.­

HSL: n public transport manager Tero Anttila estimates that there will be about 160 electric buses in the Helsinki metropolitan area in August. The electrification of public transport will continue to be intense in the coming years.

HSL’s own goal is for 35% of the buses to be electric buses over the next four years. This objective will be achieved as the existing operating contracts for the routes are put out to tender.

Developments are also guided by a new EU directive, the national legislation of which is currently being consulted.

“The idea is that public transport in big cities would take more responsibility for electrifying the fleet. Small places would not be under so much pressure, ”says Anttila.

In the case of HSL, national legislation assumes that the share of electric buses will increase to a total of 60% between 2026 and 2030.

There are about 1,300 buses in public transport in the Helsinki region. If the target is met, after nine years, at least 780 electric buses will run in the region.