Public transport | In Vantaa’s wheelhouse discussion, reference was made many times to Säätytalo’s board negotiations

Opponents of the tram line are pinning their hopes on the incoming government’s strict spending control.

The coalition chairman of the council group Sakari Rokkanen (kok) started it. On Monday evening, Rokkanen was the first to refer to the government negotiations taking place in Säätytalo.

Rokkanen, the secretary of the working group that considers sustainable public finances in Säätytalo, wanted to clarify that the state’s participation in the Vantaa tramway project will not depend on the coalition, at least.

Vantaa’s streetcar has been selected as the next top project in the Helsinki region in the negotiations that the region’s municipalities will hold together with state representatives next fall.

In the previous round, four years ago, state negotiators kept a very strict line. For example, the state agreed to pay half of the Espoo urban railway, even though the state’s share in the ring railway was 75 percent.

The state has participated in Raide-Joker with a 30 percent share.

Land usethe agreement on housing and transport (mal) flashed after Rokkanen’s speech mainly as the last straw for the opponents of the tram.

The coalition Paula Lehmuskallio characterized Monday’s council decision as only the first phase of the battle. Basic Finns Mika Niikko predicts that with the government’s guidance, this, in his opinion, erroneous implementation decision can still be overturned.

The idea of ​​the opponents is that next autumn the state negotiators will receive such strict instructions from the government gathered around the coalition and basic Finns that there will be no state money for Vantaa in the Mal agreement.

In the Mal agreement, the municipalities of the region commit to zoning a certain amount of housing production, and correspondingly, the state participates in road projects important to the region.

Positive when making the decision, the Vantaa council required that the construction of the streetcar receive the same 30 percent investment subsidy from the state as for the design of the streetcar.

So far, the state has not pulled the rug out from under projects that it has itself started through planning money. The Vantaa tramway also meets the state’s requirements as a regional project and as an improvement of airport connections.

Based on the current cost estimate, the state’s 30 percent share would be less than 180 million euros.