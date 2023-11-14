Public transport in the municipality of Murcia, including both urban buses, intercity buses and the tram, will be free between December 1 and January 7. This was announced this Tuesday by Mayor José Ballesta during the presentation of the main lines of the Urban Mobility Management Plan of his government, which were communicated this Tuesday morning to different representatives of civil society.

This plan seeks to improve “a structural and chronic problem of the municipality, that of mobility,” the mayor acknowledged, which has been aggravated in the last year by a “temporary or acute” pathology, that of a lack of fluidity in traffic. unleashed by the construction works of the municipality’s new bus and bike lanes. To achieve this, more than one hundred measures will be articulated, organized into five lines, which will start with a first block of urgent actions starting this December 1st, once the mobility works conclude on November 30th.

The first of them is the one that concerns free public transport during the entire Christmas campaign. It is expected that with this proposal, which will mean “obvious savings for the people of Murcia”, in the words of Ballesta, the number of travelers will increase between 20% and 50%. “We must not forget that this is a period in which the population of Murcia doubles,” added Ballesta, underlining that the intention is for this commitment to help “decongest” traffic and create usage habits among citizens.

The Councilor for Mobility, José Francisco Muñoz, hopes that this formula, which will be used, complemented by other measures, as “a test bed for the future transport model, will be a success. “I hope we find a massive response,” he responded in relation to whether the success of this initiative could lead them to have to reinforce lines. However, the councilor did not want to detail what the cost of the proposal will be, given that the City Council must compensate the concessionaires for the price of the ticket that they will no longer have to pay during this period, although he did point out that it is roughly estimated.

Free public transport for 38 days will be accompanied by the implementation of four other additional measures. The first of them will also be to apply this free bicycle service during the same period to the public bicycle rental system, to encourage the use of the new bike lanes. The second will address, precisely, the reinforcement of bus lines to the most demanded districts, as already announced by LA VERDAD, taking advantage of the necessary extension of the Monbus contract, until the tender for the new transport model.

These lines will be 28, 30, 31, 44 and 91, although it is expected that the measure will also end up being extended to 50. Precisely, regarding the bidding for these new concessions, which should revolutionize the scheme of the bus service of the municipality, Councilor Muñoz indicated that, once the work of drafting the specifications is completed, he hopes it will be ready in the first half of 2024, a period to which a few more months will have to be added to close the process of hiring.

The third additional measure will bring the implementation, as a pilot test and for two months, of an on-demand bus system on two lines, line 1, with the route Alquerías-Llano de Brujas-Puente Tocinos-Murcia, and line 2, with the Alquerías-Los Ramos-Torreagüera-Beniaján-Los Dolores-Murcia route. These will operate, fundamentally, in the evening and at night, possibly between 7 p.m. and midnight and requests for use through an application. However, the number of passengers necessary to configure an expedition was not specified. Likewise, it was detailed that this test will be complementary to the already existing frequencies of the lines that cover these routes.

Finally, the last measure that will be implemented on December 1 within this first block of actions will be the launch of the ‘tram’, which will begin to operate on the route of the current Monbus line 26C, which is the one that covers the Plaza Circular-El Carmen-Campus de las Ciencias de la Salud route, in El Palmar, since the extension of the concession does not allow the creation of new lines without a bidding process. To this end, three new electric vehicles will be incorporated, two of which will circulate with passengers and a third that will do so empty, in tests.

Muñoz concluded by reminding that measures will continue to be implemented soon that will look at the five proposed axes, which include the deepening of pedestrianization, the creation of a network of park-and-ride parking, the aforementioned implementation of the new public transport model, the promotion of personal mobility, with bicycles and scooters, and the organization of traffic and circulation.