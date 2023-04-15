On Easter night, from April 15 to April 16, public transport in Moscow will work longer. About it reported mayor of the capital Sergey Sobyanin.

It is noted that the metro and MCC will work until 02:00. More than 160 bus, electric bus and tram routes will operate until 03:00. 16 night land routes will operate in standard mode.

In addition, it is reported that on Easter traffic is limited from 06:00 to 16:00 on some streets near cemeteries.

According to statement Department of Transport of Moscow, 35 special routes will be launched from metro and railway stations to 16 cemeteries. Intervals between bus routes to other 18 city cemeteries will be reduced.

Also, more than 40 commuter and city trains will stop near temples and cemeteries. At 26 metro stations, inspectors from the Passenger Mobility Center will be on duty. On the night of April 16, they will help passengers at the Baumanskaya and Kropotkinskaya stations.

Earlier, on April 11, the Moscow Department of Transport reported that the traffic pattern would change on several streets of Moscow due to events at Easter.

It is noted that on the night of April 16-17 from 00:01 to 00:20 due to the procession as part of the Easter service, the passage will be closed in the area of ​​​​Petrovka Street, Krapivensky Lane and Petrovsky Boulevard. The department warned that two-way traffic would be organized in Petrovsky Lane from 00:30 to 03:00.