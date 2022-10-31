claudia sheinbaumhead of government of Mexico City, reiterated during her visit to the capital of the state of Chihuahuano will increase the price of public transport.

The above as part of your visit to the Master Conference in Ciudad Juarezin the northern state of the country, which occurred last Sunday, October 30.

Sheinbaum pointed out that the transportation cost while in front of Government of Mexico City.

He added that also, in relation to the subject, resources are required, but there have been difficult moments of economic situation for people, particularly Covid-19.

He explained that with the matter of the inflationwhich he pointed out, is not a national questionotherwise internationalwe want to continue supporting the popular economysaid the local president.

Sheinbaum boasts CDMX public transportation in Ciudad Juárez

During her conference, the brunette showed projected images of the Elevated Trolleybus in Iztapalapa of the Mexico Citywhich entered operations to the public last Sunday, October 30.

He indicated that it is for the benefit of the people and expressed that no privileges Y corruption reaches to distribute the public resources for the benefit of the people, mentioned.