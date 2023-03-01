Public transport | HSL’s website crashed right after the news of the strike

HSL’s website was down for more than two hours. Problems also appeared in the Route Guide. The reason is probably the rush of visitors caused by the strike news.

28.2. 21:50

Helsinki The website of regional transport (HSL) crashed on Tuesday evening around 19:00.

The crash of the page happened very soon after the information about the bus strike starting on Wednesday became public.

“The layman’s assumption is that the pages crashing is related to the load,” says HSL’s communications expert Tapio Tolmunen.

HSL’s technical support is currently investigating the cause of the site crash. At the moment, there is no indication of an external denial-of-service attack, but we will only know for sure later.

The site started working on Tuesday evening shortly before ten.

According to Tolmusen, general information about the strike will be distributed through HSL’s social media channels.