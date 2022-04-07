Public transport HSL’s travel card can now be used in Tallinn’s public transport

HSL justifies the exclusion of the application from the cooperation on the grounds that selling tickets abroad would not be a clear regulatory action.

Helsinki Since March, customers using the region’s public transport have also been able to buy a ticket for Tallinn’s public transport on their travel card.

Tickets are sold by the Estonian ticket service on their website. When purchasing a ticket on the website, you must enter the travel card number on the back of the card.

Manager Mari Flink Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) says that the card is used as a means of payment in Tallinn in the same way as in Finland.

“Once the value has been loaded on the card, it will be shown to the card reader in Tallinn.”

For travel card According to Flink, the demand for downloaded Tallinn public transport tickets has so far been low. There have been a few dozen users.

However, it is not possible to buy tickets for the HSL application for a trip to Tallinn. This has caused astonishment to users of the HSL app.

Why can’t I download tickets to the HSL app?

“We have been debating whether we as an authority can sell tickets from another authority. This has been discussed with the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority, ”says Flink.

“We have come to the conclusion that it is safer that we do not import Tallinn tickets into our own application.”

With security Flink refers to a dispute with Maas Global. The company sells HSL tickets in its Whim app.

In 2019, Maas Global submitted a request for action to the Consumer Authority, asking the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority to investigate HSL’s procedure for reselling public transport tickets.

According to Maas Global, HSL abused its dominant position by refusing, inter alia, to supply Maas Global with some of its public transport ticket products and to pay a sales commission for ticket resale.

The company later withdrew its request for action and the consumer authority did not pursue the matter further.

Flink says that downloading a Tallinn public transport ticket to a travel card is not a problem in the same way as the application, because HSL itself does not sell tickets there.

“When we sell our own public transport product, it’s clearly a government action.”

Correction 7.4. at 5:24 pm: In the ingress of the case, it was previously written incorrectly that HSL would be a company. In fact, HSL is a consortium of municipalities.