Public transport | HSL’s revenue from ticket sales increased, but it is not due to an increase in the number of passengers

Although in June ticket sales for the first time exceeded the monthly sales before the pandemic, the result has been achieved through price increases, not passenger numbers.

July passenger statistics still tell a harsh story about the change in public transport in the Helsinki region.

Although HSL was happy after June that its sales revenue had exceeded the pre-pandemic monthly level for the first time, based on passenger statistics, the result has been achieved through price increases.

In the middle of the holiday season, there have been clearly fewer passengers in trams, subways, commuter trains and blue buses than in July 2019.

The change is interesting, because the increase in remote work caused by the pandemic cannot be seen as emphatically in the July figures as in the statistics of the winter months.

Helsinki regional transport (HSL) statistics passenger numbers in boardings, i.e. how many people have boarded different means of transport.

There were about 635,000 fewer increases in tram transport in July than before the pandemic. There were 915,000 fewer boardings on the subway and about 451,000 fewer on local trains than four years ago in July.

The 2.6 million reduction in the number of passengers on blue buses indicates the transition to HSL’s new trunk lines, i.e. orange buses.

Four years ago, there were only two trunk lines 550 and 560 in HSL’s area. Now there are a total of 14, of which two lines between Espoo and Vantaa started in mid-August.

“If you look at the sum of the number of passengers on buses, then in June 2023 we were at the level of June 2019. However, there were two more weekdays in June,” commented HSL’s research manager Marko Vihervuori.

In tram transport the effect of large street renovations can now be seen. The renovation of Mannerheimintie started in March, and in April tram service was cut off from Pasilansilla due to the Kalasatama tram contract.

There have therefore been exceptional arrangements on almost all lines.

“Exceptional routes do not necessarily serve as well, or there is no time to figure them out. In addition, Korona taught people to make short trips in other ways,” commented Vihervuori.

On average, shorter journeys are made in tram transport than with other means of transport. Tram transport’s popularity has been eaten up by skateboards and city bikes, and walking and cycling have grown in popularity during the pandemic.

Tram transport is also inoculated by the steep increase in HSL’s ticket prices, which is felt especially on short journeys and single-ticket sales.

In June, ticket sales in the HSL area rose above the monthly level before the pandemic for the first time. HSL’s financial situation has improved with price increases, but passenger numbers have not recovered sufficiently.

At the turn of the year, ticket prices rose by eight percent. The sale of single tickets in the AB zone generated 9.6 million euros last September, but just under 9.3 million euros in April. This year, there were two less weekdays in April because of Easter.

In train traffic, the major construction projects on the main line are visible in the monthly statistics, because the schedules of local trains have been reduced. Ainola’s downtime in Järvenpää is closed due to renovations in June.

The March statistics also show a strike in the railway sector. There is a decrease compared to March 2019, an increase of 1.2 million. In July, there were about 451,000 fewer passengers on HSL’s ordered train services than four years ago.

To March in comparison, the passenger situation in July seems to have slightly improved.

Vihervuori is careful not to draw optimistic conclusions. Since remote working has dropped passenger numbers apparently permanently, July’s numbers may look a little too good.

“I don’t think that the level of 2019 will be reached until the population growth corrects the situation or we find ways to influence the distribution of modes of transportation in the direction of public transport,” sums up Vihervuori.

According to Statistics Finland, the Helsinki region now has approximately 50,000 more inhabitants than in 2019.

Expressed as a percentage, the number of passengers in the Helsinki region is still 10–15 percent below the peak year before the pandemic.

Only in bus traffic, the 2019 level has been reached with the traction assistance of the new trunk lines. This was done in June.

At its best this year, metro traffic has reached 89 percent (June), tram traffic 86 percent (March) and commuter trains 91 percent (February).