Public transport | HSL’s new series tickets go on sale

Helsinki regional transport (HSL) will distribute new 10- and 20-trip serial tickets on Wednesday. It is an experiment, the results of which will be evaluated next fall.

Director responsible for the consumer and business market Mari Flink anticipates that the new ticket products will appear in all versions of the applications by the end of the week.

“HSL will start marketing new ticket products next week,” says Flink.

The trial of series tickets only takes place in the HSL application that can be downloaded to the phone, and it only applies to travel tickets for adults. Series tickets cannot therefore be purchased on a travel card.

From the series ticket we hope for an answer to the changed mobility needs. It brings savings for regular, irregular trips, where a one-time ticket has been the only option until now.

In a ten-trip series ticket, for example, the price of one AB ticket will be 2.79 euros, while a single ticket purchased individually costs 3.10 euros. Corresponding discounts have also been applied to tickets for three zones and four zones.

A ten-time series ticket includes one free trip, a 20-time series ticket includes three free trips.

The ticket is personal. A ten-time series ticket is valid for 30 days and a twenty-ticket series ticket is valid for 60 days.

HSL monitors the use of the serial ticket and can change the terms of the products during the trial.

The trial use of the series ticket lasts a maximum of six months. HSL will decide on the continuation in the fall based on the results of the experiment.