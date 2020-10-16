Upgrade
Public transport HSL’s CEO competition intensifies: Onnibus founder Pekka Möttö is also nearing completion

October 16, 2020
The new CEO of Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) will be elected at the beginning of November.

Managing director Suvi Rihtniemen the choice of a successor to the management of Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) is intensifying.

According to HS, the selection board sent five candidates for psychological tests following the interviews.

These are the CEO of HKL Ville Lehmuskoski, CEO of Matkahuolto Leila Lehtinen, CEO of Kyyti Group Pekka Möttö, Director of the Geological Survey of Finland Mika Nykänen and HSL’s head of department Sini Puntanen.

Of the applicants, Ville Lehmuskoski worked at HSL as a director before joining the City of Helsinki.

Pekka Möttö was founding the Onnibus company and later moved to Kyyti Group, which is one of the Finnish land operators. Maas, or mobility-as-a-service, means a mobility service that combines customer travel and controls car capacity using mobile applications.

The ride is currently being built together with Matkahuolto nationwide travel chain solution.

HSL’s Board of Directors will elect a new CEO at its November 3 meeting.

