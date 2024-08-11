Public transport | HSL will switch to autumn schedules – Several changes to traffic are expected on Monday

Public transport|On Monday, new bus and trolley lines will be introduced, among other things.

Helsinki Several changes are coming to regional public transport (HSL) operations from Monday.

From Monday, HSL will also switch to the autumn schedule, which means shorter shift intervals. Shift increases were already made earlier this week when schools started.

On Monday, August 12, new trolley line 13 start traffic. The line runs from Kalasatama to Pasila.

All trolleys start running every 10 minutes on Saturdays instead of the previous 12 minutes.

Rapid tram 15, on the other hand, starts operating every six minutes during the most popular travel times. On weekdays, the express tram runs every eight minutes.

From Monday, line 1 will make a comeback, and line 1T will only run on weekends.

The terminus of line 9B in Jätkäsaari is Tahitinkatu on weekdays, Länsiterminal on weekends.

Other summer detours for trolleybuses will continue until the beginning of September.

Bus line 554 will start operating on Monday. The bus goes from one end of Ring I to the other. The new line runs along the route Itäkeskus–Kehä I–Lassila–Pitäjänmäki station–Leppävaara–Tapiola–Westendina station.

The bus operates on weekdays from around 5 am to 11 pm and on weekends from around 6 am to 11 pm.

The new bus line completely replaces line 523, which previously ran from Westendinasema to Leppävaara. The new line also replaces the evening and weekend shifts of bus 553K.

As a result of the start of the new line, the number of times on line 54 will also decrease. Instead, line 553 will have more weekend shifts.

Other changes starting on Monday, August 12:

The terminus of bus line 59 will move from Kalasatama to Herttoniemi.

The service interval of main lines 500 and 510 increases on weekends.

Line 22 from Punavuori to Katajaharju will have a new route version 22K.

The stop of line 26 at the Ruoholahti metro station in the direction of Salmisaaari moves from the trolley stop to platform 3.

Lines 80 and 82 start running more frequently during rush hour.

Bus 158 starts going through Laurinlahti.

Bus line 147 stops.

Lines 145 and 163 will be combined into a new bus line 163.

Bus lines 542 and 643 will run more frequently.

You can read more about the changes on HSL’s website at: https://www.hsl.fi/hsl/parannamme-palvelua.