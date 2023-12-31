Public transport | HSL will stop selling travel cards aimed at families

The sale of holder-specific travel cards ends on Sunday.

Helsinki regional transport (HSL) will stop selling individual travel cards at the end of the year. Starting next week, new card holders will no longer be sold, but travel cards already in use can still be used.

Holder-specific cards have been sold especially to families and, for example, companies. Members of the same customer group, such as an adult and a child, have been able to use the card.

The reform is part of HSL's broader reform, which aims to ensure that all HSL cards are personal. HSL recommends that customers primarily switch to the application. The application requires identification with online banking credentials, so children, for example, may continue to have to get a physical travel card.

In the future, travel cards can only be purchased at HSL service points.