Sunday, August 11, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Public transport | HSL suspects that it has been the target of a denial of service attack – the site is working again

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 11, 2024
in World Europe
0
Public transport | HSL suspects that it has been the target of a denial of service attack – the site is working again
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

HSL’s communications manager believes that the problem with the website has been resolved.

Helsinki The regional transport (HSL) website has been down since Sunday morning.

HSL’s communications manager Jenni Vuorion according to the website crash is very likely caused by a denial of service attack.

“The website has worked from time to time, sometimes not at all.”

According to Vuorio, it seems that a little before noon the problem was solved and the site was made to work again. However, the situation is still closely monitored, Vuorio assures.

HSL’s press release states that loading the HSL card from the card service has also been blocked from time to time on Sunday.

Instead, according to the communications manager, HSL’s mobile application has been working flawlessly all morning.

The incident was reported earlier Evening newspaper.

#Public #transport #HSL #suspects #target #denial #service #attack #site #working

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Klishina assessed the performance of Russians at the 2024 Olympic Games

Klishina assessed the performance of Russians at the 2024 Olympic Games

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]