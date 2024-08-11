Public transport | HSL suspects that it has been the target of a denial of service attack – the site is working again

Public transport|HSL’s communications manager believes that the problem with the website has been resolved.

Helsinki The regional transport (HSL) website has been down since Sunday morning.

HSL’s communications manager Jenni Vuorion according to the website crash is very likely caused by a denial of service attack.

“The website has worked from time to time, sometimes not at all.”

According to Vuorio, it seems that a little before noon the problem was solved and the site was made to work again. However, the situation is still closely monitored, Vuorio assures.

HSL’s press release states that loading the HSL card from the card service has also been blocked from time to time on Sunday.

Instead, according to the communications manager, HSL’s mobile application has been working flawlessly all morning.

The incident was reported earlier Evening newspaper.