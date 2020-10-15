Public transport HSL proposes increases in ticket prices – Korona has pushed the economy to the brink

The situation of public transport has darkened as the autumn progresses. Back in August, Helsinki politicians completely stalled the intention to raise.

Helsinki the difficult economic situation of regional transport (HSL) is being addressed by all possible means.

According to HS data, a proposal for a moderate increase in ticket prices is coming to the government meeting at the end of October. The increase on a 30-day season ticket could be in the order of a couple to three euros.

The reduction of the service level, ie the reduction of bus traffic, for example, will also be considered by decision-makers. HSL’s member municipalities also have to prepare for an increase in the municipalities’ contribution.

The government, made up of municipal decision-makers, held its third and final evening school on Wednesday, and a draft budget prepared by officials will be decided by the government in just over a week on 27 October.

HSL: n Chairman of the Board Risto Rautava (Kok) did not comment on the details of the budget preparation before the completion of the agenda.

In its own budget statement last August Helsinki’s politicians outlined, ticket prices should not be increased. Vantaa and Espoo are already signaling at that time that a moderate increase is possible.

The outlook for public transport has clearly darkened as the autumn progresses. Passenger numbers are 35-40% lower than at the same time a year ago.

In its request for an opinion, HSL anticipates that the situation will improve to almost normal by the end of the year, if only the second wave of the coronavirus is avoided. This has not happened.

“We have to use all possible means, because now it is a question of the existence of the entire public transport system,” Rautava says.

HSL estimates that the funding gap in this year’s budget has widened to € 140 million. The state’s corona subsidy for public transport in the Helsinki region this year is EUR 58 million.

On Thursday, HSL’s government appealed to the country’s government to get corona subsidies next year as well.

In next year’s budget, HSL is preparing for passenger numbers to be 35 percent below normal next year. The assumption is that this will not improve very quickly: in 2022, passenger losses will be in the order of 25% and in 2023 15%.

The assessment is that no new expenditures that increase spending can be promised. This is a disappointment to the people of Espoo, who have stubbornly proposed extending public transport zone B to Ring Road III.

The one-zone ticket favored by Helsinki politicians, ie a one-time ticket for short distances that is cheaper than the current ticket, is also buried under economic difficulties.