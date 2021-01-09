Public transport HSL permanently renounces tickets sold by bus drivers

Once the pandemic is over, there is no going back to the practice that preceded it. Bus drivers no longer sell tickets.

From buses in the future it will no longer be possible to buy a ticket directly from the driver in the metropolitan area.

Drivers have not accepted cash for months because of the corona epidemic, but there is no promise of a change to this even when the epidemic sometimes ends. There is no longer ticket sales on buses.

Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) announced the matter later this week. Political decisions have been made by HSL’s Board of Directors as early as October.

Drivers stopped selling tickets in the spring of 2020 due to the corona pandemic.

HSL justifies the permanent abandonment of ticket sales on the grounds that travel is speeded up when drivers no longer have to focus on it at stops.

In addition, tickets sold by bus drivers now account for less than 1% of all public transport tickets sold in the HSL area. Conductors stopped selling tickets on commuter trains in 2017, and tram drivers in January 2018.

HSL encourages you to buy tickets for buses even with the app or travel card. One-time tickets are available at various points of sale, ticket machines and, in Helsinki, also from parking machines.

The change will not affect how to get on the buses. So you go in through the front door and the ticket is shown to the driver as before. The exception is still the Orange buses on the trunk lines, which you can also go from the middle door without showing your ticket.